What Torontonians need from the National Housing Strategy

The federal government announced its new national housing strategy on Wednesday. Metro spoke with four people about the solutions they're looking for.

Peter Markakis (Pictured above)

Housing situation: Subletting after being homeless for four years and dealing with addiction

What he needs: A holistic approach to homelessness, including addiction treatment

"Addiction is so prevalent... I believe there should be a mental-health component built into (affordable housing) so they have the help right there for them."

In the strategy: The government says vulnerable communities, including people dealing with mental-health and addiction issues, are the priority. The strategy pledges to collect more data to better understand the cross-section of barriers faced by people seeking homes. It also encourages partnerships between housing providers and mental-health and addiction services.

Ken Nebone

Housing situation: Currently living in TCH; wants to move to Guelph where he once lived and has more connections but has been on the wait list for five years already

What he needs: More buildings

"There's 180,000 people on the waiting list, so that's a problem.... Are they going to actually go and build houses, buy houses?" he said. "It's one thing to say you've got a national housing policy. But there's no houses."

In the strategy: The plan calls for the feds to hand over $200 million in surplus federal land and buildings at low or no cost to non-profits and affordable-housing providers to create homes over the next 10 years. The $15.9-billion National Housing Co-Investment Fund promises 60,000 new housing units and repairs to 240,000.

Bonita B.

Housing situation: Recently got a spot in TCH after a 10-year wait

What she needs: Better safety and quality of life in the public housing system

"I'm supposed to be fighting for my kids to come, and have custody, after being homeless. And my spirit is so low. Because it would be a lie to say my kids would be safe here."

In the strategy: Though the strategy has no specifics on improving Bonita's situation, it does promise to improve housing safety through a “human-rights-based” approach.

Ranziba Nehrin

Housing situation: Young professional renting a two-bedroom condo in West Queen West with a roommate. Would like to be able to buy her own place as her next step.

What she needs: Some sort of first-time buyer's incentive.

"I think renting is the only option for the city I live in," she said, calling owning a "pipe dream" for most young people in Toronto who have been completely priced out of the market.

In the strategy: Though the main goal is helping vulnerable Canadians find safe and affordable housing, the government also addresses home ownership — in particular the issues faced in Toronto and Vancouver's hot real-estate markets. Part of that is looking at enforcing regulations on house-flipping, which can inflate the market. The government will also study barriers faced by the self-employed when it comes to getting mortgages.