College students missing crucial exams, opportunities because of strike: Critics

From career entrance exams to required hands-on training, Ontario college students are left struggling to catch up after a five-week strike by faculty that has forced semesters to be extended to make up for lost time.

“We are now learning that because of the extended semester, some students wishing to write their paralegal entrance exam with the law society won’t be finished in time for the February exam sitting — putting students behind by at least six months,” said MPP Peggy Sattler on Thursday at the legislature.

“Given the fact that the Liberal government sat on the sidelines for five weeks and did nothing to help prevent or resolve the strike, is the premier working on a solution for these students?”

Sattler also said she’s worried about students in co-op programs and those with on-the-job training requirements that won’t be met in time.

The College Student Alliance said it has reached out to the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development for answers.

Minister Deb Matthews — who noted the NDP delayed passage of the legislation forcing instructors back on the job and ending the record-long strike — said “colleges are working very hard to make sure that students are able to successfully complete” their semester.

“We have been working with students throughout the strike and following the strike to make sure that we can be there to offer as much support as possible to get students back on track,” she also said.

The NDP has also criticized the government for its hardship fund — from monies saved by the colleges during the strike — as being inadequate to meet student needs. In a city like Toronto, the maximum $500 would not even cover rent, said Sattler.

Matthews said the student alliance is supportive of the fund — a first “in the history of post-secondary education strikes” — and the government’s efforts.

“This has been very, very difficult for students, for faculty members, for employers in the community who were looking forward to having those students working in their organizations,” Matthews said. “The strike was tough. It had a big impact. We’re doing everything we can to support students to get back into the classroom and back on track for their careers.”