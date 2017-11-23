CPPIB buying 30 per cent interest in BGL Group for $1.1 billion

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has signed a $1.1-billion deal to acquire a 30 per cent stake in BGL Group, a digital distributor of insurance and financial services.

BGL Group's brands include Comparethemarket.com, LesFurets.com and online life insurer BeagleStreet.com.

Under the deal, CPPIB will nominate a non-executive director to represent it on the BGL board.

BHL, the current owner of BGL Group, will retain a majority interest in the business.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.