Housing strategy only a start, say real estate experts

Credit where credit is due, say housing sector experts.

But some argue the federal government's newly unveiled National Housing Strategy doesn't go far enough to address affordability issues facing many Canadians, particularly young people.

Paul Kershaw, a professor at the University of British Columbia and founder of Generation Squeeze, a Vancouver-based organization that advocates for affordable housing, stresses that the federal government's plan to address the needs of vulnerable populations is admirable. But there's room to do more.

“We need social housing, but that is by no means where the affordability challenge stops in our country," Kershaw said, adding that nine of 10 Canadians are housed in the private market.

He points to solutions such as implementing a vacant-homes tax and charging commercial tax rates where appropriate to decrease the commodification of real estate. Generation Squeeze also calls for the federal government to incentivize municipalities to make changes to how cities are zoned to allow for more density.

Jane Londerville is a retired University of Guelph economics professor and co-author of a recent report from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute outlining potential strategies the federal government could implement to spur home ownership.

Among the suggestions Londerville and co-author Sean Speer propose are a fund-matching program, similar to the registered education savings plan, to help first-time home buyers save for a down payment.

Londerville says it was not surprising but it was disappointing to see market sector housing left out almost entirely.

The strategy acknowledged the hot housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver and touched on recent changes to tax laws that address speculation and house flipping. It also mentioned helping self-employed people secure mortgage loans more easily.

Londerville says aiding the private real-estate sector is needed "to be fair across generations."

"The people who are younger nowadays are struggling to be able to get into the housing market, and the government should be doing what it can to assist in that," she said.

Londerville says nervousness over the U.S. financial meltdown, which originated in the housing market, spurred Canadian regulators to clamp down too much.