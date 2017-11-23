Millard sent letters to girlfriend telling her what to say about Babcock, court hears

TORONTO — A police officer has told a murder trial he seized dozens of letters one of the accused sent to his girlfriend asking her to get their stories straight in case she was called as a witness.

Retired Hamilton police officer Richard Floriani says Dellen Millard sent the letters to Christina Noudga, with the notes laying out a narrative for her to provide if she was asked about Laura Babcock.

Millard and his co-accused, Mark Smich, are charged with killing Babcock and burning her body after she allegedly became the odd one out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

Floriani says the notes found at Noudga's home in April 2014 show Millard asked his girlfriend to be his secret agent and warned her that she could be called as a witness.

In the letters, Floriani says Millard told Noudga she needed to put aside whatever she believed about Babcock.

Court heard that Millard then wrote that Babcock had overdosed in his basement doing cocaine.

"Whatever it is you believe it needs to be put aside, this is what happened," Millard wrote in one of the letters shown in court Thursday.

"I told you Laura was over doing coke with Mark in the basement. We went to say hi to them. You saw her alive with Mark. There was coke on the bar."

He compared the Toronto police investigation on to a storm, a letter showed.

"Later when she was reported missing, you asked me if I knew anything," Millard wrote. "I told you that Mark had told me that she had OD'd, probably from mixing her prescriptions with Mark's coke."

Floriani told court Millard and Smich hadn't been yet charged with Babcock's murder at the time the letters were written.