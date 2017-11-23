One man dead in triple stabbing at Mississauga shopping centre

A man in his 20s is dead and two other men are injured after a triple stabbing near Meadowvale Town Centre in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.

The stabbing at the town centre, on Winston Churchill Rd. and Derry Rd., happened around 7:30 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police. It isn’t clear exactly how it occurred.

Paramedics said two men in their 20s were taken to hospital. One of them had been stabbed in the chest and was in critical condition. Police said that he later died.

Details of the other man’s injuries were not clear, but paramedics said he was in “stable” condition.

Police later said a third man had been treated for superficial injuries.