Police investigating after 3 stabbed, 1 fatally, in fight at Mississauga, Ont., mall

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they're investigating Peel Region's 15th homicide of the year.

Investigators say they're seeking the public's assistance with identifying suspects in the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Mississauga, Ont.

They say officers responding to a report of a fight at a mall on Wednesday evening found three males suffering from stab wounds.

Police say Heidrah Shraim of Mississauga died of his injuries in hospital while the other two received non-life threatening injuries.