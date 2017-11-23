For 40 years, this Toronto agency has focused on treating refugee victims of torture

In the mid-1970s, even before post-traumatic stress disorder was recognized by health professionals, a group of doctors in Toronto were already seeing those symptoms among the refugee population showing up at their practices.

On May 8, 1977, some of the doctors got together for a first meeting at Dr. Federico Allodi’s Toronto home to brainstorm ideas to treat and advocate for these refugee patients referred by churches, lawyers, social workers and family physicians.

“They came to us with horrible stories and terrible experiences of torture,” recalled Allodi in an interview. “We were not used to that.”

From a humble beginning as a volunteer group, they later moved to a small meeting room at the Doctor’s Hospital, to a small office on Major St. and to a church basement before finding a permanent home in an office building at Jarvis and Dundas Sts.

Incorporated in 1983 with $12,000 seed funding from the federal government to hire a single staff member, the Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture today has 40 employees and an annual budget of $2.5 million for a wide range of programs to help heal survivors and integrate them into the community.

“These people were targeted, tortured and detained for their beliefs, sexual orientation or political views. They resist and persist, and are completely broken spiritually,” said Mulugeta Abai, executive director of the centre, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary at a fundraising gala at Old Mill Toronto banquet hall Friday.

“They have come a long way. It is frustrating that torture keeps rising, but we can’t lose hope. We have to stay motivated to help them and support them.”

Dr. Donald Payne, a former volunteer with the centre, said the group’s mandate was to treat torture survivors who were then not covered by Canadian health plans and write up assessment reports as part of their asylum claims.

“You can do an X-ray for a broken arm but you can’t prove torture because there are no physical signs of torture,” said the retired psychiatrist, adding that perpetrators would often try to hide wounds by beating the victims with clubs wrapped up in towels.

“We have seen a lot of refugees through the centre. It’s encouraging seeing people making progress. They really inspire me about human nature. They have loads of bitterness and resentment, but yet they are resilient.”

The Toronto centre was only the second centre for victims of torture after the first was established in Denmark. Not only does it treat clients’ psychological and physical problems, its holistic approach also offers support in housing, welfare, language learning and other settlement needs.

Abai, who has been with the organization for 27 years, said the centre now runs community mental health programs for youth and children, with seven psychiatrists and two family doctors providing free services at four locations. It also provides certificate courses on trauma care. Last year, it served more than 2,800 clients from 93 countries.

Kubra Zaifi, who worked on women’s rights for international aid groups in Afghanistan and was jailed along with her colleagues, fled Kabul for asylum in Canada in 2011 and counted herself lucky for finding support from the Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture.

“In everyday news, you see people in Afghanistan being killed by bombs or suicide attacks. It’s hard to trust anyone in Afghanistan,” said Zaifi. “In my first year in Canada I would cry loudly in public because I had lost everything, my home, my job and my family. I knew I couldn’t go back home.”

It did not help, she said, being transplanted in a new country and culture, and stressed out over the uncertainty of the asylum process.

“With everything that happened to me, it was difficult to re-establish,” said Zaifi, who was granted refugee status in 2013 and now works as a settlement counsellor at the centre. “They have given me the strength and confidence. With my job here, I hope I can give others the strength and confidence they need.”