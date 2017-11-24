News / Toronto

Mississauga, Ont., doctor facing 2 counts in voyeurism investigation: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say a Mississauga, Ont., doctor is charged in a voyeurism investigation.

Police say two women allege a camera was placed in the employee washroom of the Lakeshore Cawthra Medical Centre.

Investigators say a 45-year-old doctor from Milton, Ont., was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of voyeurism.

He is to appear in court next month.

 

