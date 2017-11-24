Mississauga, Ont., doctor facing 2 counts in voyeurism investigation: police
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say a Mississauga, Ont., doctor is charged in a voyeurism investigation.
Police say two women allege a camera was placed in the employee washroom of the Lakeshore Cawthra Medical Centre.
Investigators say a 45-year-old doctor from Milton, Ont., was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of voyeurism.
He is to appear in court next month.
