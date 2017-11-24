Moose on the loose near Buttonville Airport in Markham
Animal seen running through nearby backyards, followed by a TV helicopter.
A moose is on the loose near Buttonville airport in Markham.
It wasn’t clear when the moose was first seen near the airport, but it had been in the area for several hours, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.
York Region police Sgt. Andy Graham told reporters that the OPP originally called in the moose sighting, after reports it had ventured onto Highway 404 near the Buttonville airport.
Schmidt said around 11:30 a.m. that the moose had made its way to the Rouge River area. He later posted on Twitter on Friday afternoon that it wasn’t near the highway.
York police and the Ministry of Natural Resources would be keeping an eye on the moose, he added.
Live footage from CP24 TV station’s helicopter shows the moose running through suburban streets, backyards and across people’s lawns.
Schmidt said no one had been hurt and no accidents had been caused by the moose’s journey.
