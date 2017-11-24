Oakville, Ont., man charged in alleged $400K kitchen renovation fraud

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say an Oakville, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in an alleged kitchen renovation fraud.

Halton regional police say the 42-year-old man was charged with 12 counts of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation spanning several months.

It's alleged the man is the principal behind Oakville Kitchen Designers, a kitchen renovation business.

It is alleged that in 2016 and 2017 he was contracted by 11 clients for kitchen renovations and significant deposits were collected from the clients, but the specified renovations were substantially not competed.

Investigators say several of the complainants were left with a partially renovated kitchen, or a kitchen that had cabinets and sinks removed, at which point the work ceased.