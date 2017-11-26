TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Four out of the Big Five reporting

Fourth-quarter and year-end earnings will be published next week for CIBC, Royal Bank, TD Bank and Scotia Bank. Bank shares have enjoyed a nice run as of late, but new regulations regarding accounting practices and stress tests for borrowers may signal a bumpy ride ahead.

StatsCan reports

Statistics Canada figures out next week include payroll employment, Canada's balance of international payments for the third quarter, industrial product and raw material price indexes for October, the labour force survey for November and gross domestic product (GDP), and income and expenditures for the third quarter and the GDP by industry for September.

Rise of the machines

An AI World Forum on artificial intelligence and machine learning is being held by the Digital Finance Institute in Toronto. It gathers experts from around the globe to explore the future of artificial intelligence in all aspects of Canada's economy.

HBC deal goes before regulator

The Ontario Securities Commission hears the motion by Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC to stay the TSX's decision concerning shares involved in the sale of HBC's Lord and Taylor Fifth Avenue building in New York. The OSC announced on Nov. 17 that HBC had agreed to temporarily postpone a deal that would see private equity firm Rhone Capital buy a sizable stake in the retail giant.