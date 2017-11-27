Energy sector leads Toronto stock market lower as oil falls; Loonie down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the price of oil slipped lower and the energy sector lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.68 points to 16,054.41, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.64 points to 23,631.63. The S&P 500 index was up 2.56 points to 2,604.98 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 2.27 points to 6,891.43.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.60 cents US, down from an average price of 78.69 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down US$1.12 to US$57.83 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up eight cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU.