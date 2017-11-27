Head-on crash claims life of 10-year-old girl

AJAX, Ont. — A 10-year-old girl is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ajax, Ont., on Monday evening.

Durham Region police say the two SUVs collided head-on at about 6 p.m. (on Taunton Road).

The girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Both the child’s mother and the driver of the second SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.