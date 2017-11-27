Thanks for the memories Meghan Markle, it was fun while it lasted

Toronto's favourite and most famous temporary resident, Meghan Markle, officially became a royal fiancée, Monday, with the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry. The news gave all of us a much-needed shot of pure joy.

But it's a bit bittersweet because it means she will no longer shoot the TV series Suits here or live in her west-end home. She's leaving us.

As we toast to this new and exciting chapter in her life, Metro looks back on Markle's top five Toronto moments.

November 1, 2016: A little over a year ago Markle was allegedly spotted with Prince Harry at a Halloween party in Toronto, according to Star columnist Shinan Govani, citing "spies." The location and their costumers were never revealed. All British tabloids suddenly became very interested in Toronto.

Spring 2017: A blurry photo of Prince Harry arriving at the American actor's Toronto home carrying a duffel bag surfaces. Internet goes wild. Annex residents keep eyes out.

Markle is then snapped by paparazzi walking to yoga class on various Toronto sidewalks in an array of stylish coats.Toronto yogis wonder what studio she is going to and how they can "accidentally" end up in the same class.

September 2017: Markle spills to Vanity Fair about her romance with Harry. She expresses enthusiasm for chilies from Terroni. It's unclear if she means ones from a Toronto location, but we'll take it. She also mentions the "Seven Canadian winters!" she withstood while filming Suits.

September 24, 2017: Markle appears at the Toronto Invictus Games wheelchair tennis event in ripped jeans and crisp white "Husband" shirt from designer Misha Nonoo. She takes Harry's hand in their first official debut as couple and the images are beamed around the world. The internet is left with many questions such as, what would Kate and the Queen think of the ripped jeans? What does the name of the shirt mean? What are the Invictus Games?

November 27, 2017: Kensington Palace issues an official statement announcing Markle and Harry's engagement. Sadly, it confirms the couple will live at Nottingham Cottage in London, and NOT the Annex, after their spring 2018 wedding.