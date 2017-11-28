CT REIT buying seven properties from RioCan REIT for $200 million
TORONTO — CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) has signed a deal to buy seven properties from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) for $200 million.
Five of the locations are in Ontario, located in Collingwood, Hamilton, Orillia, St. Catharines and Sudbury.
One is in Yorkton, Sask., and another is in Oliver, B.C.
All have a Canadian Tire store as a major tenant.
