Facebook and Ryerson University reveal details of news partnership

Social-media giant Facebook unveiled details of its new journalism partnership with Ryerson University on Tuesday.

The program, called the Digital News Innovation Challenge, is open to all Canadians. Five finalists will receive a total of around $150,000 each over a period of five months. They’ll also have access to Ryerson’s tech incubator, DMZ, as well as its school of journalism.

“There’s no one ideal candidate. It’s really someone who has the passion to create something that will be disruptive,” said Ryerson School of Journalism professor and graduate program director Asmaa Malik.

“The issue is that you have thousands of people whose cities who are not being covered or serviced by media in any useful way,” she said. “I hope that there are startups who are thinking about ways of reaching audiences across the country. And there are many audiences to reach.”

The program gives entrepreneurs access to leading experts in journalism, technology, research and investments. The five final startup groups will also partake in custom workshops designed to help them reach their goals, whether it’s coming up with different ways to share stories or figuring out how to best customize news for individuals.

“The Facebook community values sharing and discussing ideas and news, which is why it is critical for us to partner with leading organizations ... to support the Canadian news ecosystem and help these startups succeed,” said Facebook Canada’s Kevin Chan in a news release.

As far as submissions go, Malik said even ideas in early stages will be considered.