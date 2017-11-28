Man and woman charged in Toronto human trafficking case: police

Toronto police say a man and woman are facing 15 charges in an international human trafficking investigation that began in February.

It's alleged that a woman arrived in Toronto in May 2016 for a job as a receptionist, but was offered a job as a masseuse in a massage parlour because the receptionist job was no longer available.

Investigators allege she was then coerced into selling sexual services while performing massages, her passport was taken from her and the accused convinced her to turn over all the money she earned to them for safekeeping.

They allege she was violently choked and assaulted when she confronted the accused.

The woman's passport was discovered on Oct. 19 when police executed search warrants at several locations in Toronto.