Materials stocks help boost Toronto market in late-morning trading, loonie down
TORONTO — The materials sector helped boost the resource-heavy Toronto market in late-morning trading as the loonie lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.09 points to 16,067.21, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.07 points to 23,662.85. The S&P 500 index was up 8.28 points to 2,609.70 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 7.03 points to 6,885.55.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.04 cents US, down from an average price of 78.52 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was down 20 cents to US$57.91 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 10 cents to US$3.12 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$1.30 to US$1,295.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down six cents to US$3.10 a pound.
