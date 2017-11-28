True North Commercial REIT to buy four Halifax properties for $53 million
TORONTO — True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust says it has agreed to buy four office buildings in Halifax for about $53 million.
The properties house about 27,700 square metres of rentable space with 1,277 parking stalls.
True North Commercial says it will finance the deal with mortgage financing of approximately $34.5 million and cash on hand.
The Toronto-based firm says the deal is expected to close on or about Dec. 19.
