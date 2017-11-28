Zacharias Kunuk gets award from Toronto Film Critics Association
TORONTO — Inuk filmmaker Zacharias Kunuk has won this year's Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award from the Toronto Film Critics Association.
The honour allows the director, producer and writer to endow a filmmaker of his choice with $50,000 to spend with Technicolor Creative Services.
The TFCA says Kunuk will announce his designate in the days to come.
The award honours a Canadian industry figure whose work has enriched the advancement and/or history of Canadian cinema.
Kunuk's credits include his 2001 Inuktitut-language debut feature, "Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner," which won the Camera d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival and six Genie Awards.
Last year's winner was Indigenous filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.
The TFCA will announce the bulk of its 2017 awards on Dec. 10.
An awards gala will be held in Toronto on Jan. 9.
