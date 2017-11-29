More Toronto cyclists and a longer commute: What the new census numbers show

Statistics Canada's latest insights from the 2016 census offer a glimpse at how Canadians are getting to work and how they fare with jobs and school. Here are some of the most interesting tidbits released on Wednesday:

• Women are more likely than men to use sustainable transportation: public transit, walking, cycling or carpooling. About 34 per cent of women in Canada use these methods, compared to about 29 per cent of men.

• The number of Torontonians biking to work has risen to 2.7 per cent, up from 1.7 per cent in 2006.

• It’s taking longer to get to work in the GTA, where the average one-way commute has increased by over a minute to about 34 minutes total. By comparison, the average across Canada is 26.2 minutes.

• More Canadians take public transit or walk to work than Americans. One in eight Canadians carpool, compared to one in 10 Americans who share the ride to work.

• Fewer youths between 15 and 24 are working, as employment for their age group sunk to 51.9 per cent from 57.2 per cent in 2006. Young men are less likely to have jobs than young women.

• The number of Canadians working from home or at a consistent office or workspace decreased, while the number of people with a varying work location rose 3.9 percentage points to 11.9 per cent.

• Women in Ontario aged 25 to 64 that hold a bachelor's degree make $70,832 on average, paling in comparison to their male counterparts' average of $85,645.

• More young women aged 25 to 34 are obtaining bachelor's degrees or higher levels of education. For the first time, they make up just over half the people earning a doctorate.

• Nearly a third of refugees with permanent resident status went back to school in Canada to upgrade their education.

• More Canadians are working past age 65, with nearly one in five people in that bracket stating that they worked in 2015. That’s almost doubled since 1995.