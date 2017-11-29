Underwear company wants to give positive body image a lift with new campaign

A local bra and underwear company is using wings to lift women up and spread the message of body positivity.

The Every Woman is an Angel campaign was created by Knixwear founder and CEO Joanna Griffiths about a month ago. It’s meant to show that women of all sizes, ages and ethnicities are beautiful and all bodies deserve to be celebrated.

Griffiths asked artist Kelsey Montague, known for her whimsical street murals, to paint wings on a building on Peter Street outside Knixwear’s pop-up location. Everyone who poses in front of them is encouraged to share what inspires them by using the hashtag #WhatLiftsYou. The mural will be up for the next three months.

Griffiths said she's always used ordinary women instead of models since launching Knixwear in 2013. The Every Woman is an Angel campaign was no exception.

In late November, Knixwear hosted a photoshoot and runway show with ordinary women modelling lingerie in front of the mural. The company released a behind-the-scenes look at the event on Tuesday, the same day the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired.

“The underlying fact is that a lot of women feel self-conscious about their bodies,” said Griffiths, adding that the media and fashion industries often perpetuate unrealistic and unhealthy body standards.