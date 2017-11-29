Two suspects arrested in connection to string of carjackings in Ajax, Ont.

AJAX, Ont. — Police say they have arrested two suspects in connection to a string of carjackings east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after robbing a taxi driver in Ajax, Ont.

They say the taxi did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident.

Police say the men arrested are also suspects in an ongoing investigation into a series of seven carjackings over the past month.