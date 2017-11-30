American Airlines glitch puts holiday flights in doubt

Hundreds of passengers are worrying about their holiday plans after American Airlines announced that 15,000 of its flights were scheduled without pilots due to a glitch.

Karen McKenna of Whitby said she planned her Christmas vacation eight months ago. She initially booked a flight on WestJet to get to her cruise leaving from Puerto Rico, but in October, she said, she had to switch.

“Because of the hurricane, WestJet and Air Canada cancelled all their direct flights down to San Juan,” she said. “That then puts the onus on me having to get an American airline.”

She now fears she might miss out on the holiday altogether.

The situation is an “absolute nightmare,” said McKenna, because she’d already spent so much time sorting out ways to get to San Juan in time to board her cruise ship.

American Airlines said there haven’t been any cancellations yet, even though its pilots union reported thousands of captains, co-pilots or both missing from flights starting Dec. 17 until Dec. 31. The company addressed the issue in a written statement on Thursday, saying only a few hundred flights were still left unassigned out of 200,000.

“That number of open flights continues to decrease thanks to our pilots who are stepping up to the plate and picking up trips to ensure customers are taken care of,” the statement reads. “We have more reserve pilots on hand in December than normal months, and they provide us with the ability to fly many of the trips that are currently uncovered. We have not cancelled any scheduled flights in December.”

Air passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukas, based in Halifax, said Canadians who are adversely affected by delays, such as a scheduling glitch, can seek compensation under Article 19 of the Montreal Convention, which makes the carrier liable for damages to passengers, baggage and cargo.

“If a passenger is delayed,” said Lukas, “the airline is liable for their damages up to approximately $8,500.”

This could mean costs for parking, hotels, food and more. He urges Canadians to know their rights and do their research so they can best decide how to move forward.

“Don’t accept the explanation, ‘It’s not us. It’s our computers.’ This kind of explanation of saying, ‘It’s not me. It’s my fist that is hitting your face’ — that is not acceptable,” Lukas said. “For someone to say, ‘I didn’t hit you. It was my car that hit you’.... It’s their property, their system.

They have to make sure that it’s properly maintained.”

McKenna said an American Airlines representative assured her over the phone that there would likely be no cancellation.