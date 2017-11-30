Bail revoked for Const. James Forcillo, will report to prison Monday

Const. James Forcillo will report to prison Monday after his bail was revoked Nov. 29. He’ll begin serving a six-year sentence while he waits for an appeal hearing.

The Toronto police officer was convicted of attempted murder in 2016, in the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim.

Forcillo has been in police custody since Nov. 15, when he was allegedly violated his bail conditions, which said he was required to stay with his now ex-wife and their two children in his Vaughan home.

Forcillo’s ex-wife, Irina Ratushnyak, and her parents each signed a surety in the combined amount of $510,000, money pledged to the court if Forcillo breached his bail conditions or failed to show up in court.

Forcillo was arrested after he was found at the apartment of his fiancée, Sara Balderrama.

The officer said he planned to move into the apartment with Balderrama, and filed an application earlier in November to have his address changed and add her as his surety.

Before that could happen , two officers knocked on the apartment door on Nov. 14, and Forcillo answered. He was charged with failing to comply with his recognizance the following day.

“Good morning, James, you are not supposed to be here,” one of the investigators said, according to court documents filed on behalf of the attorney general. “I know, it is only temporary, I’m not here all the time, it is just temporary,” Forcillo replied.

On Nov. 16, the attorney general filed a notice with the Ontario Court of Appeal asking a judge to revoke Forcillo’s bail due to the breached house arrest.

The court file included a photo of Forcillo’s name on the intercom directory at the apartment lobby where he answered the door. There is also a copy of the lease signed Oct. 29 by Forcillo and Balderrama.