Body found during summer ID'd as that of Toronto woman last seen in July
Toronto police say a body found in August has been identified as that of a woman last seen in July.
Police say the body found on Aug. 5 in the area of Rosedale Valley Road was not easily identified, so investigators sought the assistance of the Centre of Forensic Sciences.
Twenty-seven-year-old Alloura Wells — also known as Alloura Hennessy — was reported missing on Nov. 6 and was last seen in July in downtown Toronto.
Police say information about Wells was supplied to the Centre of Forensic Sciences with the assistance of a family member.
Investigators say they received confirmation on Thursday that the body was that of Wells.
An investigation into the cause of death continues.
