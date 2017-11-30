Energy sector helps boost Toronto stock market higher, loonie trades lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index surged higher in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.25 points to 16,065.97, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 182.88 points to 24,123.56. The S&P 500 index was up 17.54 points to 2,643.61 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 48.66 points to 6,873.05.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.62 cents US, down from an average price of 77.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was up 14 cents to US$57.44 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 10 cents to US$3.08 per mmBTU.