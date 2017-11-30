Late for work? The TTC can give you a note for your boss

When a Japanese railway company apologized after one of its trains departed from a station outside Tokyo 20 seconds earlier than expected this month, commuters around the world seized on the mea culpa, jokingly using it to taunt their own transit providers whose service they criticized as being consistently late.

While rail services from Paris, London, New York and Toronto fell in the online crosshairs, the TTC used it as a chance to reveal a little-known courtesy it provides — late notes for commuters who are delayed by its subways, streetcars and buses.

The notes, meant to aid employers corroborating the legitimacy of workers using transit delays to explain their tardiness, are not part of a formal policy. So few know about them. Metro asked TTC spokesperson Susan Sperling to reveal how they work.

How do I get a note?

Requests for notes can be made through the TTC’s customer service hotline at 416-393-3030 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. any day of the week.

What will the note say?

The note will confirm that some kind of service disruption or delay occurred on the TTC and include the date, time, duration and location of the incident.

Will the note be personalized?

Notes from the TTC will not specifically name you or say that you were late due to a delay “because we have no way of knowing if you are on the subway,” says Sperling.

How soon will my employer or I receive the note?

“If someone called, we would try to turn it around in a day,” but if a request is submitted online or by email, it could take up to five days, Sperling says.

How often does the TTC get asked for these notes?

“If there has been a service suspension on the subway, we may receive between five and 10 requests that week to confirm the delay,” says Sperling, but she also adds, “we can also go weeks without getting any requests.”

What can I do in place of a note?

While what employers will accept as proof of a TTC disruption may vary, the TTC provides alerts about delays and other incidents through its @ttcnotices Twitter account.

Does GO Transit have the same policy?