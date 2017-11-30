Missing Toronto woman Tess Richey found dead
Police said the body of Tess Richey, 22, was found in the area of Church St. and Dundonald St. Wednesday.
A Toronto woman who went missing over the weekend was found dead downtown, Toronto police say.
Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police were called to the area of Church St. and Dundonald St. Wednesday afternoon after someone reported finding a body.
The deceased was identified as Tess Richey, 22, who went missing Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Church St. and Wellesley St. E. around 3 a.m.
The cause of death is still unknown, Douglas-Cook said. Police are investigating.
