Missing Toronto woman Tess Richey found dead

A Toronto woman who went missing over the weekend was found dead downtown, Toronto police say.

Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police were called to the area of Church St. and Dundonald St. Wednesday afternoon after someone reported finding a body.

The deceased was identified as Tess Richey, 22, who went missing Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Church St. and Wellesley St. E. around 3 a.m.