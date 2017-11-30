News / Toronto

Missing Toronto woman Tess Richey found dead

Police said the body of Tess Richey, 22, was found in the area of Church St. and Dundonald St. Wednesday.

Tess Richey, 22, was found dead in downtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon. The cause of her death is still unknown.

Toronto Police

A Toronto woman who went missing over the weekend was found dead downtown, Toronto police say.

Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police were called to the area of Church St. and Dundonald St. Wednesday afternoon after someone reported finding a body.

The deceased was identified as Tess Richey, 22, who went missing Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Church St. and Wellesley St. E. around 3 a.m.

The cause of death is still unknown, Douglas-Cook said. Police are investigating.

