Woman after online threats made against staff and students at elementary school
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A 21-year-old woman is charged after threats were made against staff and students at a Mississauga, Ont., elementary school.
Peel police say they were made aware of online threats against an unspecified school in southwest Mississauga on Monday.
They say security was increased at schools in the area until a suspect could be identified.
A Toronto woman was arrested Wednesday and is charged with one count of uttering threats.
She was to appear in court Thursday in Brampton, Ont., for a bail hearing.
