York University study suggests children are racially biased, but it may weaken as they age

A new report suggests children are racially biased, but may be less inclined to show prejudice as they get older. They also have more positive bias towards their own race than negative bias towards others. As a result, researchers say, we should re-think how we combat prejudice in our classrooms.

The research, by Professor Jennifer Steele at the York University’s Faculty of Health, and Amanda Williams of the University of Bristol, involved three studies covering 359 Toronto children aged from five to 12, all of whom were white. The study was recently published in the journal Child Development.

Taking a category-based Implicit Association Test as well as an “exemplar” test to gauge racial biases, younger children showed biases, but they were driven by positivity towards their own race rather than negativity towards another.



“What (the research) suggests is that between the ages of five and 12, children aren’t necessarily negative to people from other races,” Steele said. “We believe it suggests that programs geared towards decreasing negativity (towards certain races) are not effective.”

In “exemplar” tests when kids were shown a white or Black child in the split-second before being shown a neutral image, and were forced to decide whether the neutral image was “pleasant” or “unpleasant,” those aged nine to 12 showed no “automatic negativity” towards Black children.

This was despite the same kids showing pro-white bias in the Implicit Association Test. Overall, Steele said such patterns indicate biases are linked to development and increased contact with other races.

Steele added that although racial bias was still evident among kids aged five to eight using the “exemplar” test, it was not based on bad impressions.



“Younger (white) kids did show positivity after seeing other white kids,” she said. “But it seemed to be driven by positivity to in-group members, rather than negativity to out-group members. In older kids, we saw no bias at all using this measure.”



Steele said that because children realize the existence of race even at three years old, and because earlier biases are less likely to be "automatically activated" as they age, stressing the positives of diversity — rather than telling them that race is completely irrelevant — could be more effective in the classroom.