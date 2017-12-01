Toronto man faces several child pornography charges, police say
TORONTO — Police say a 47-year-old Toronto man faces several child pornography charges after searching an area in the city's west end.
Toronto police say officers conducted the search (in the Windermere Avenue and Queensway area) Thursday and arrested Peter Thompson.
He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of access to child pornography and making child pornography available.
The man was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
