Toronto Zoo curator saves young man's life after potentially deadly snake bite
The Zoo said Dr. Andrew Lentini arrived at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital Wednesday night and provided anti-venom to a man who had been bitten by a monocled cobra.
The Toronto Zoo said its reptile and amphibian curator saved a young man’s life Wednesday night after he sustained a potentially deadly snake bite from a monocled cobra.
According to a statement from the Zoo, Dr. Andrew Lentini was contacted by Ontario’s Poison Control Centre after the man arrived at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital Emergency Department late Wednesday night.
Lentini arrived at the hospital within an hour and worked with doctors to save the man’s life.
The Toronto Zoo said Lentini provided the hospital with anti-venom from the zoo’s own stock to help treat the man.
“Dr. Lentini remained at the hospital throughout the night to provide assistance and information as required, and the patient is currently recovering from the incident,” the statement said.
Monocled cobras are illegal to own privately in Toronto, according to the city’s current municipal bylaws, which prohibit the ownership of any venomous or poisonous creatures.
