At least six injured in fight in Toronto

TORONTO — At least six people suffered injuries after a fight broke out in a west Toronto neighbourhood this weekend.

Police say the fight occurred early Saturday morning when two groups started fighting and one person pulled out a sharp item.

Police say paramedics were “swarmed” by victims seeking medical assistance when they arrived on the scene.

Toronto T-V station CP24 said that two people were rushed to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, two others were treated for serious injuries and one other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

CP24 says another person arrived at hospital independently.

Police say they're looking for three suspects.