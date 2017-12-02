Homicide unit investigating death of missing 22-year-old Toronto woman
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman who vanished from a bustling downtown neighbourhood a week ago.
Investigators say Tess Richey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 25 and was found dead the following Wednesday.
They say her body was found in an abandoned building.
A post-mortem concluded that she died of "neck compression".
Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
