No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them was claimed by a ticket sold in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 8 will now grow to an estimated $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes.
