Ontario's police watchdog investigating overnight schoolyard shooting in Toronto

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a late-night shooting in a schoolyard involving Toronto police.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Friday after police were called to the scene of a home invasion in Toronto's east end.

The agency says officers arrived and saw people fleeing into an elementary school, and officers pursued them on foot into the schoolyard.

It says an officer shot his firearm, and a 25-year-old man was struck.

Investigators say the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.