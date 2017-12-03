‘Slicing people up’: At least six hurt after stabbings at Queen St. W.

More than six people were hurt in a stabbing in the Trinity-Bellwoods area Saturday that left two in life-threatening condition.

The incident happened at Queen St. W and Ossington Ave. just before 3 a.m. Reports indicate it started with a dispute between groups, said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

“One guy pulled out a knife and started slicing people up,” said Hopkinson, adding that people on both sides of the fight had weapons.

“The fights went on for a fair amount of time,” he said. “It was quite the exchange, apparently.”

Paramedics arriving at the scene were “swarmed” by victims when they got to the scene and had to call for backup, said Hopkinson. One had no vital signs when first responders found him but was brought back by ambulance crews, he added.

Hopkinson said other stabbing victims brought also themselves to hospital later.

“We know of three suspects, we believe there may be more,” he said.

Descriptions of the suspects weren’t immediately available.