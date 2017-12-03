Man dead after shooting in Scarborough apartment building
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in a Scarborough apartment building.
Emergency crews responded to the incident at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
Toronto's homicide team has taken over the investigation.
Police did not immediately provide a suspect description.
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact police.
