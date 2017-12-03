Toronto police investigating death of Tess Richey, 22, as homicide
Tess Richey, 22, was found dead outside of a building under construction at Church St. and Dundonald St.
The death of a woman who went missing around Church St. and Wellesley St. last Saturday has been ruled a homicide, Toronto Police now say.
Tess Richey, 22, was found outside of a building under construction at Church St. and Dundonald St., a short distance from where she was last seen.
Richey was found around 3:30 p.m Wednesday afternoon.
While police did not initially suspect foul play, a post-mortem conducted on Friday shows that Richey’s cause of death was a “neck compression.”
While Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson stated that a neck compression can mean “a number of things,” he stated that the pathologist that held the post-mortem believed that this indicated a homicide.
The case has been passed to the homicide division for further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.
With files from Bryann Aguilar
