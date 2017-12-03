‘Good Samaritan’ shot dead trying to stop altercation in Hamilton

A 19-year-old “Good Samaritan” has been shot dead after trying to stop an altercation in central Hamilton Saturday night.

The young man was with at least one friend and had just left a mosque — the Islamic Centre on Main St. East near Wentworth St. — when he saw an unidentified male being “accosted” by two other men, said Hamilton Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk.

When the 19-year-old stepped in, the suspects turned their attention to him, Bereziuk said. This dispute spilled over to nearby Sanford Ave. North, where he was shot around 9 p.m.

“This is a result of him literally trying to help, a Good Samaritan,” Bereziuk said. “It’s very sad.”

Police are expected to release the name of the victim once all family has been notified. He is Hamilton’s ninth homicide victim of the year.

Hamilton police continue to search for the two male suspects who were last seen running north on Sanford Ave. Police also want to speak with the unknown male that the victim was trying to help.

Right now detectives aren’t sure exactly what was happening during that first incident, including whether the unknown male was being physically assaulted.

“The information we have is very vague,” Bereziuk said. “We’re looking to find out who this person is.”

Police are also hoping to have a more detailed interview with the victim’s friends who were very upset at the scene Saturday night.

At the scene Sunday, a large stretch of roadway was taped off by police all along Sanford Ave., from Main St. to Cannon St. E. Throughout the neighbourhood, alleyways that run between businesses and houses were also cut off by police tape.

A police incident command vehicle was parked just outside the police tape on Sanford Ave.

Police were canvassing the neighbourhood throughout the day Sunday, looking for witnesses and any surveillance video. They hope to be able to provide a more detailed suspect description.

Neighbours said the victim was found on the sidewalk on the northeast side of Sanford Ave., close to Main St. and that a crowd gathered around him as police arrived.

Tom Raczynski said he heard yelling, but initially didn’t think much of it as that’s common in the neighbourhood.

When he went outside he saw a man lying on the sidewalk and bunch of people around him.

“Everyone was all around him,” he said.

As he approached, police moved in and started to clear everyone back. Raczynski said it appeared the man was still moving as he watched him being loaded onto a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance.

The 19-year-old was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

Police believe a handgun was used, but have not recovered a weapon. Police continue to search for the weapon.

This is the fourth homicide by shooting in Hamilton this year.

Police are looking for witness and surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863.