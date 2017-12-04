Freezing temperatures, flurries likely to hit Toronto by mid-week

Get your parkas and scarves back out. Environment Canada is forecasting flurries with the temperatures dipping below the freezing mark starting Wednesday.

The weather agency is calling for above seasonal temperatures to start off the week. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10 C and a low of 8 C on Monday.

You’ll need your umbrella on Tuesday with rain and wind in the forecast. A high of 9 C is predicted, falling to 4 C in the afternoon. There’s a 30 percent chance of flurries with a low of -3 Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the cold returns with the mercury only hitting 0 C. It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Temperatures will dip down to -6 in the evening.

Thursday and Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries for Thursday and Friday as well. Temperatures will continue to hover around the freezing mark with a high of 1 C on Thursday and -2 C on Friday.