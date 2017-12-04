Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 427 in Toronto, provincial police say
TORONTO — Provincial police say a female pedestrian is dead after being struck by several vehicles on a highway in Toronto's west end.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the incident took place at about 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 427 between Dundas and Bloor streets.
He says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The northbound lanes of the highway will be closed as the reconstruction and crime units investigate.
Police did not release the name or age of the victim.
