Police say they believe slaying of 46-year-old Oakville, Ont., man was targeted
A
A
Share via Email
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say they believe a fatal shooting in Oakville, Ont., was targeted.
Halton regional police say officers found a man dead in a vehicle when they responded to a report on gunshots on Sunday evening.
They say the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Dean Costanza of Oakville.
Investigators say Costanza was known to police.
Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who was in the area of North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Road between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
With tax hikes off the table, Toronto city hall considers... fundraising: Elliott
-
Views
-
Tory's Toronto
Before locking down city hall, politicians need to think about who they’re locking out
-
Tory's Toronto