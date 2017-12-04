Three suffer life-threatening injuries in Toronto apartment fire

TORONTO — Three people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Monday following a fire in a low-rise apartment building in north-end Toronto.

The blaze broke out at around 9:30 p.m. in the Toronto Community Housing building (near Flemington and Allen roads).

Paramedics say the injured include two men believed to be in their 30s and a woman believed to be in her 50s.

Toronto fire officials say the victims were located after firefighters forced their way into one of the units.

Fire chief Matthew Pegg says the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.