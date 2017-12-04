Toronto police reviewing officer conduct after missing woman found dead

Toronto police say they're reviewing the conduct of officers who investigated the disappearance of a woman who was later found dead in a downtown neighbourhood.

Twenty-two year old Tess Richey was reported missing on Nov. 25.

Her body was found four days later in an alleyway not far from where she was last seen.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said the force had concerns about the way the investigation was handled before Richey was found dead, but didn't say specifically what those concerns were.

Pugash said homicide officers will continue to investigate Richey's death as the Professional Standards Unit looks into the conduct of officers who carried out the missing person investigation.