2 Toronto men charged in August homicide at Mississauga, Ont., home
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say two men are to appear in court Wednesday facing charges in the region's 12th homicide of the year.
Police say 29-year-old Franc Paisley of Toronto died after being shot in a Mississauga, Ont., home on Aug. 26.
They say two men were arrested and charged on Tuesday.
A 24-year-old Toronto man is charged with second-degree murder.
Another Toronto man, also 24, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
They are to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., for a bail hearing.
