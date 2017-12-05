BMO Field sold out again for Toronto FC finals game

It's time for a rematch — and the battle for tickets is just as hot as it was a year ago.

Toronto FC will, once again, play host to the Seattle Sounders for this year's MLS Cup game in a repeat of last year's finals. And once again soccer fans will have to shell out big bucks to attend the game at BMO Field.

According to information from both the Major League Soccer and Toronto FC websites, a round of tickets was released to seasonal seat holders last Friday and quickly sold out. Additional tickets were released to the general public on Monday and didn't last an hour.

That means all 36,000 seats at BMO Field could be filled with enthusiastic fans cheering on their respective teams. The game starts 4 p.m. Saturday.

By Tuesday afternoon, there were a few tickets available on resale markets such as StubHub and SeatGeek, with the cheapest seats starting at $200. The original prices started at around $100 per ticket.

The price hike on the resale market is nothing surprising. According to the TicketIQ website, the average resale price for last year's MLS Cup was a whopping $530, the highest since the website started tracking North American soccer ticket prices in 2011.