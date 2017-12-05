Financial and materials sectors drag Toronto lower, loonie gains ground
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the influential financial and materials sectors lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.12 points to 15,956.91, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.43 points to 24,321.48. The S&P 500 index was up 7.65 points to 2,647.09 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 48.72 points to 6,824.09.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.85 cents US, up from an average price of 78.77 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was up 14 cents to US$57.61 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down eight cents to US$2.91 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$10.80 to US$1,266.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 11 cents to US$2.98 a pound.
